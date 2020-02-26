|
Cindy M. Cannon Grates Robinson, 62, of Vandergrift, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Saturday, Aug. 3, 1957, in Natrona Heights and was a daughter of the late James F. and Rebecca Haas Cannon. Cindy was a lifelong resident of Vandergrift. Cindy had terminal brain cancer, which she battled for 27 months. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and helping her neighbors. She especially loved and treasured her time with her family. Everyone affectionately called her "Ma." She is survived by her companion of 40 years, Ben Robinson; her daughter, Amy (Brandon) Hale, of Vandergrift; a son, Jamie Rupert, of Vandergrift; two granddaughters, Stormy McDonald and Bailey Hamilton; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Deborah Watt and Sandy Maiolie, of Vandergrift, and Stacy (Robert) Richards, of Lower Burrell; two brothers, James R. Cannon, of Vandergrift, and Richard (Virginia) Cannon, of Vandergrift; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Kendrick Myers, and a brother, Terry Cannon. At the request of the family, there will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.