Cindy R. "Hutch" Hudgkin, 59, of Hunker (Armburst), passed away suddenly Monday, June 22, 2020. Born Oct. 3, 1960, in Greensburg, she was the daughter of Diane E. (Moon) Hudgkin and the late Keith A. Hudgkin. She was preceded in death by her father, Keith; and grandparents. Cindy will be greatly missed by her family and friends and remembered for her kind, generous spirit and loving soul. She is survived by her mother, Diane (Moon) Hudgkin, at home; sisters, Vicki Wilhelm, of Latrobe, and Kim (Daniel) Garstecki, of Tarrs; and a brother, Keith A. Hudgkin and Judy Hann, of Youngwood; also survived by nieces and nephews, Dustin, Ryan, Jacob, Caleb, Rachel, MacKenzie and Nathan and Faith; aunts, Cathy (Dennis) Schweinsburg, of Armburst, and Patricia Greene, of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous cousins. Per Cindy's wishes, there will be no viewing. All arrangements are in care of the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Love Lasts Forever!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store