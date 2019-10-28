|
Cindy (Mabon) Yusko, 65, of New Florence, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born July 8, 1954, in Ligonier, she was a daughter of late James R. and Jean (Goblinger) Mabon. She was also preceded in death by sister Kathy (Mabon) Kadi and brother James R. Mabon Jr. She is survived by husband Emil J. Yusko; sons Joseph A. Yusko, of Spring City, and Michael J. Yusko, of New Florence; sister Lois Mabon and husband John Bacino, of Landenberg; brother Robert Mabon and wife Crystal, of Landenberg; niece Heather R. Connor and husband Andre, of Johnstown; several other nieces and nephews; and beloved pets Sasha and Ellie. Cindy was a retired kindergarten teacher after 31 years in the Ligonier Valley School District. She was a wonderful baker. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, painting, making Christmas wreaths and was an avid reader. She was a loving, caring mother who thought the world of her sons. Cindy and Emil would have celebrated 40 years together on Dec. 29.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 28, 2019