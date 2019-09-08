Home

Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-7766
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clair A. Nelson


1939 - 2019
Clair A. Nelson Obituary
Clair Arnold "Art" Nelson, 80, of Latrobe, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Greensburg Care Center. He was born July 13, 1939, in Brookville, Pa., son of the late Victor Nelson and Margaret (Shilling) Nelson. He was a retired salesman for Cliff's Carpet. He was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church and a graduate of Clarion University. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley L. (Joiner) Nelson, in 2005; three siblings, Louise Nelson, Carl Nelson and Richard Nelson. He is survived by his three children, Ellen Louise Pope and her husband, Thomas, of Syracuse, N.Y., Jeffrey A. Nelson, of Loyalhanna, and Joseph Victor Nelson and his wife, Beverly, of Ligonier; five grandchildren, Thomas, Richard, Robert, Zachary and Nicholas; and his sister, Anna Mae Stoltenberg.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. Burial at St. Matthew Cemetery, Knox Township, Pa., will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to Action For Animals Humane Society, 386 PA-217, Latrobe, PA 15650. To purchase flowers or send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
