Clair A. "Buck" Parry, 81, of Jeannette, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born June 16, 1938, in Penn and was a son of the late Clyde Henry and Martha (Geyer) Parry. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the Jeannette Sewage Authority, and he was a veteran of the Navy. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Arlington Sportsman's Club, Penn Rod and Gun Club, Polish Brotherhood of White Eagle, American Legion Post 344, FOE 844, Kingston's Veterans Sportsman's Club and a social member of the Grapeville Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard "Dick" and Raymond Parry, and a sister, Barbara Parry Linsenbigler. Buck is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn "Sue" (Morris) Parry; his children, James Parry, of Greensburg, Clyde Parry and his wife Linda, of Coral Springs, Fla., Denise Parry, of Jeannette, and Diane Hanan and her husband Gene, of Columbus, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Tarrah Radde, Tyler Parry, Jonathan, Troy and Brock Parry, Jeffrey Kuhns, and Bradley, Derek and Dylan Weyandt; one great-granddaughter, Rozlynn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Susan Luttner officiating. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020