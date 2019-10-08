Home

Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Clair R. Ulery


1928 - 2019
Clair R. Ulery Obituary
Clair Reed Ulery, 90, of Falling Waters, W.Va., formerly of Acme, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 31, 1928, in Acme and was a son of the late Denver and Eva Irene Barkley Ulery. Prior to his retirement, Clair worked as an automobile transporter for M&G Convoy and later retired from Ryder. He was a veteran of the Air Force and had been a member of Acme United Methodist Church for many years. He loved country and western music, hunting, football and NASCAR. Clair will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving son, L. Reed Ulery and wife Julie, of Falling Waters, W.Va.; his step-grandchildren, Erica Bakner and husband Casey, Amberly Blair and husband Brent, and Andrea Mullinix and husband Robert; his six great-grandchildren; his brothers, Carl Ulery and wife Georgia and Ivan Ulery and wife Carol, all of Acme, and Vernon Ulery and wife Donna, of Ligonier; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Clair was predeceased by his wife, Imogene "Jean" McBeth Ulery, on March 18, 2012; and a sister, Luella Miller.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant (724-547-3800), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Keith Solomon officiating. Military rites will be conducted at the funeral home. Interment will be in Alverton Cemetery.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
