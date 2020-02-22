|
|
Clair W. "Buckey" Hays, 95, of Sun City Center, Fla., formerly of Elizabeth Township, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. He was born Dec. 3, 1924, in Greensburg, and was the son of the late Clair and Sara (Nicholson) Hays. He was the husband of the late Betty J. (Billick) Hays who passed away Feb. 14, 2006. Clair was a member of the Central Highlands Community United Methodist Church, Stephen Bayard Lodge No. 526 Free and Accepted Masons, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, the Shrine and Consistory-Valley of Pittsburgh and the Central Vol. Fire Co., where he was a charter member and former fire chief. He is survived by his daughters, Beverly Dzvonick, of Apollo Beach, Fla., Shirl (Don) Latkovic, of Wesley Chapel, Fla., and Karen (Bill) Crotty, of Parrish, Fla.; grandchildren, Tara (Anthony Mougianis), of Wintersville, Ohio, Dana (Chris) Ighnat, of Columbus, Ohio , Lisa (Mark) LaPresti, of Wesley Chapel, and T.J. (Michelle) Latkovic, of Tampa, Fla.; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; stepsister, Sara Hanford; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Frank Dzvonick; and stepsister, Donna Palmer. Friends are welcome from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in the funeral home chapel. The Rev. Lori Walters will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Highlands Community Methodist Church, 100 Timothy Drive, Elizabeth, PA 15037. Condolences may be made at www.Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.