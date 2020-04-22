|
Claire B. Horning, 78, of Greensburg, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor. She was born in Greensburg on Aug. 28, 1941, and was a daughter of the late Benjamin Blose and Lucille Gunnarsson Blose. She was a 1959 graduate of Greensburg High School and attended Gettysburg College. After working at Friendship Federal/Landmark Savings as an assistant vice president, Claire found her true passion as a special needs teaching aide at Greensburg-Salem School District. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. She was a great cook, an avid reader, liked to do crossword puzzles and enjoyed watching the Steelers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Saunders. Claire is survived by her husband of 36 years, Terry A. Horning; sons, William Walton (Julia) and Mitchell Walton; three granddaughters, Mary Rae Rocco (Derek), Lindsay Walton (Tom) and Gabrielle Walton (Chris); seven great-grandchildren, Samuel, Violet, Vincent, Seth, Scarlett, Piper and Regan; her brother, William Blose; also, several nieces and nephews. Services for Claire will be private. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides of Westmoreland Manor A-3 Wing for their wonderful care of Claire. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.