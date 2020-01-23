|
Claire Roberta (Sadler) McMullen, 79, of Ruffs Dale, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Scottdale Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born in McKeesport, she was predeceased by her husband, Richard; and her sister, Rebecca Arnett. She is survived by her sisters, Martha Loesch, of Trafford, and Elinor Giovaninni, of Virginia; a brother, Richard Sadler, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her interment will be in Richland Cemetery, Dravosburg, with her beloved.
