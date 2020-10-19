Claire T. Gaffney, 92, of Seven Lakes, N.C., formerly of Delmont, died peacefully and went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Claire was born Aug. 25, 1928, in Weatherly, Pa. Prior to marriage in 1959, Claire worked as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. Claire was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, William Gaffney; and their son, Bill. She was the loving mother of four sons, Thomas (Joy), James (Kathryn), Matthew (Patricia) and Daniel (Nancy). She is also survived by 11 wonderful grandchildren. Private arrangements are entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Township. www.slaterfuneral.com
