Clara B. Livingston, 96, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Beechwood Court at Lafayette Manor, Uniontown. Clara was born Feb. 9, 1924, in Dunbar, a daughter of the late George H. and Carrie Gilmore Clements. Clara was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Clara graduated from Dunbar Township High School, Class of 1942. Clara and her sister traveled to Michigan and worked as riveters in support of the war effort. In 1948, Clara married Marshall D. Livingston, of Connellsville. They were married by Marshall's aunt, Chelsea Stouffer, in Mason Cove, Va. Clara worked as an LPN at Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant for a number of years. She also loved working in her flower garden, raising roses. Clara is survived by two children, Marsha R. Livingston and husband, John Tremblett, of Carlsbad, Calif., and Richard C. Livingston and wife, Margaret (Lizza), of Connellsville; four grandchildren, Brad Livingston, Kathryn Campbell, Ryan Tremblatt and Carrie Tremblatt; and three great-grandchildren, Connor Campbell, Madeline Campbell and Mila Livingston. In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Marshall D. Livingston; her brothers, George, Edgar, Charles, Milton and Harold; and two sisters, Dorothy and Anna. Due to the COVID-19 Epidemic, funeral services will be private with interment in Green Ridge Memorial Park. A memorial funeral service for family and friends will be announced at a future date and time. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. Clara's family would like to send a sincere thank you to the staff members of Beechwood Court for their help and kindness, and to Clara's special friend, Stephanie Porterfield, for her help and kindness and brightening up Clara's life every day. Also, a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice staff members for their kindness in caring for Clara. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.