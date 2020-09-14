Clara Belle Majors, 78, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at home. She was born Feb. 2, 1942, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late James and Virginia (Stayer) Woy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands James Zorzi and Patrick Majors, daughter Holly Zorzi, brother Dennis Ferguson and companion James Clark. Clara worked in medical records at Monsour, Jeannette and Westmoreland hospitals. Her house was a home and hangout for everyone. She is survived by her children, James Zorzi (Laura), of Greensburg, Tammy Elias (Steve), of Jeannette, and Shawn Zorzi (Jackie), of Murrysville; grandchildren, Krystelle, Nikki, Meaghan, Joshua, Travis, Cody, Joscelyn, Alexandra, Kylie and Marissa; great-grandchildren, McKenna, Tyler and Elizabeth Holly; sister-in-law, Patricia Ferguson, of Ireland; and her two longtime best friends, Nancy Bemis, of Jeannette, and Marlene Daverso, of Jeannette. In accordance with her wishes, the family will be planning a private celebration of Clara Belle's life. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is assisting the family with arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.