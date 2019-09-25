|
|
Clara Elizabeth "Betty" (Stickler) Truswell Zellers, 90, of Greensburg, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor. She was born Nov. 17, 1928, in Lebanon, the daughter of the late Lester and Clara (Mintz) Stickler. Betty was a former cafeteria employee at the VA Hospital in Lebanon for 12 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Frank Truswell and William Zellers; her sons, Franklin Eugene Truswell and Lester E. Truswell; and her brother, Eugene Stickler. She is survived by her children, Kathleen C. Truswell Hannak and her husband, Martin, of Greensburg, and Richard J. Truswell and his wife, Carol, of Mt. Pleasant; her grandchildren, Victoria (David) Dziewulski, Martin J. (Elizabeth) Hannak, Chad Truswell, Michelle Truswell and Kristopher Truswell; also five great-grandchildren.
No viewing is scheduled. A memorial service may be held at a later date. WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019