Clara J. Ashbaugh


1940 - 12
Clara J. Ashbaugh Obituary
Clara Jane Ashbaugh, 78, of Derry, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh, after enjoying a week at the beach. She was born Dec. 8, 1940, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth Elizabeth Morrison Baker. Jane loved the ocean, trips to the casinos and the Steelers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Ashbaugh; a sister, Ruth Heffelfinger; and three brothers, Austin, John and Gordon Ridge. She is survived by her son, Robert Ament Jr. (Michelle), of Punxsutawney; four daughters, Pamela Kiliany (Ross), of Greensburg, Vicky Zemba (Patrick), Kim Ashbaugh (Frank) and Kelly Karaschak (John), all of Derry; grandchildren, Jessica Love (Chris), Alexis Nolan (Josh), Collin Ruffner, Christine Barkley (Evan), Kasey Kisner (Josh), Samantha Carr (Dustin), Justin Karaschak (Lauren), Carrie Ciocco (Jake) and Brandon Zemba; great-grandchildren, Fancy, Natalia, Austin, Brantley, Adam, Jaxson, Raelynn, Kayson, Colton, Sadie, Xander and Damian; two godchildren, Brenda Heffelfinger and Jason Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
At Jane's request, all services were private for family, with interment in Unity Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 6, 2019
