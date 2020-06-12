Clara Marie "Dolly" Rain, 89, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her daughter Joni and granddaughter Shaina. Born May 9, 1931, in Hahntown, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Rosyak) Fletcher. Clara lived her whole life on her farm in North Huntingdon, caring for goats, horses, chickens, cats and dogs. Clara loved her animals, especially her dog Bobby. For years, she delivered newspapers for The Standard Observer and worked for First Student, driving a bus for riders with special needs. A favorite pastime was horseback riding as a member of the Rough Riders, and she enjoyed many trail rides and competitive rides with her friends. She loved to wood carve in her garage, which she called The Hobbit Workshop and where many ducks and birds were hand crafted. She also enjoyed bike riding, stained glass making, traveling and horticulture. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Madison. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer "Bud" Rain, in 2005; brother, Joseph Fletcher; and sister, Joanne Glunt. Clara is survived by her children, Joni M. Rain, of Madison, Tim Rain and wife Judy, of Florida, and Jacquelyn Lee Devitt and husband Mark, of Irwin; brothers, John Fletcher and Jim Fletcher; sister, Andrea Davis; and her granddaughters, Shaina (Gongaware) D?Amico, of West Newton, who gave Dolly constant care for six months, and Lindsey Devitt, of Irwin. Special appreciation to Sue Ann Peters and Gary Peters for always being available to care for Clara. As per Clara's request, there will be no visitation or viewing. Professional services are trusted to Cremation Society of Pennsylvania. A celebration of Dolly's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store