Clara M. Rain
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Marie "Dolly" Rain, 89, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her daughter Joni and granddaughter Shaina. Born May 9, 1931, in Hahntown, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Rosyak) Fletcher. Clara lived her whole life on her farm in North Huntingdon, caring for goats, horses, chickens, cats and dogs. Clara loved her animals, especially her dog Bobby. For years, she delivered newspapers for The Standard Observer and worked for First Student, driving a bus for riders with special needs. A favorite pastime was horseback riding as a member of the Rough Riders, and she enjoyed many trail rides and competitive rides with her friends. She loved to wood carve in her garage, which she called The Hobbit Workshop and where many ducks and birds were hand crafted. She also enjoyed bike riding, stained glass making, traveling and horticulture. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Madison. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer "Bud" Rain, in 2005; brother, Joseph Fletcher; and sister, Joanne Glunt. Clara is survived by her children, Joni M. Rain, of Madison, Tim Rain and wife Judy, of Florida, and Jacquelyn Lee Devitt and husband Mark, of Irwin; brothers, John Fletcher and Jim Fletcher; sister, Andrea Davis; and her granddaughters, Shaina (Gongaware) D?Amico, of West Newton, who gave Dolly constant care for six months, and Lindsey Devitt, of Irwin. Special appreciation to Sue Ann Peters and Gary Peters for always being available to care for Clara. As per Clara's request, there will be no visitation or viewing. Professional services are trusted to Cremation Society of Pennsylvania. A celebration of Dolly's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
8007208221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Love you and miss you always, my sister, my friend. Love Andy and Bob
Andrea Davis
Sister
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved