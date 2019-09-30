Home

Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
724-446-7251
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
Liturgy
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
Clara Smith


1930 - 2019
Clara Smith Obituary
Clara "Marie" Smith, 89, of The Villages, Fla., formerly of Herminie, passed away, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. She was born June 7, 1930, in Herminie, and was a daughter of the late John E. and Stephanie (Pregrad) Moler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; a daughter, Valerie Thomas; and infant son. She enjoyed bingo and knitting. Marie is survived by daughters, Doreen Chapman, of Marietta, Ga., and Audrey Elias, of The Villages; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and neighbors, near and far.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME, 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, at which time a funeral liturgy will be held in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778, in memory of Marie. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com and www.BeyersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 30, 2019
