Clara V. (Wilhelms) Maloy was called to be with our Lord and Savior Wednesday, Aug, 19, 2020. She was a good and faithful servant of our Lord. She was born Jan. 2, 1929, a daughter of the late Walter and Edith (Van Meter) Wilhelms. Clara was a majorette and a 1948 graduate of Derry Township School District. Before her health declined, she was a very active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Latrobe, where she would teach Sunday school, weekday church school, vacation bible school, and served as a simeanna visitor and a stephen minister. She was a devoted, loving, kind, compassionate, generous and selfless person. She enjoyed working in her yard with the beautiful flowers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alvin E. Maloy, Feb. 16, 1997; two sisters, Helen and Doris; and two brothers, Walter and Robert. She is survived by her brother, Richard (Patricia) Wilhelms, of Macedonia, Ohio, and his daughters Cheryl and Melissa, and Clara's goddaughter, Debbie; her sister, Frances Corbet, of Spokane, Wash.; her sister-in-law, Margaret Wilhelms, of Derry; a special friend, Vanessa Corbett, of Derry; and her sons, Jeff Maloy (Gladys) and Ricky Maloy, of Latrobe. The family would like to send a special appreciation to Emma and Billie for their excellent care and compassion. Services and interment in Coles Cemetery were private. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com
.