Claragail Winkelvoss Hammett, 88, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. She was born March 4, 1931, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Ralph and Sarah R. (Baird) Baker. Claragail was a member of Norwin Alliance Church, Eastern Star and card club, and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Donald Winkelvoss; second husband, Edward Hammett; granddaughter, Victoria Browne; and sister, Phoebe Nylander. She is survived by her two sons, Gary and his wife, Polly, of Cranberry Township, and Ralph and his wife, Karen, of Uniontown; daughter, Lynn Browne and her husband, Mike, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Erin Maurer (Scott), Matthew, Heather and Joshua Winkelvoss, and Michael Browne; great-grandchildren, Rosaline, Violet and Autumn Maurer, Riley Hall, and Kyiah Levtzow; and sister, Rowena Shick. Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a hospice of your choice. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.