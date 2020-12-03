1/1
Clare G. Kissel
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clare's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clare G. (Leasure) Kissel, 74, of Irwin, passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle with cancer Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Clare was the daughter of the late Eugene Leasure and Clare (Conville) Sterrett, born Oct. 4, 1946, in Wilkinsburg. Her greatest delight was her children and grandchildren. Her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God and the love of prayers of family and friends carried her through life. Most recently, she was employed by Wal Mart, in North Huntingdon. Formerly, she spent more than 30 years with Beneficial/Household/HSBC Loan Company. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her fiance, William J. McNelis; her brother, Donald P. O'Toole; and sister-in-law, Gerry Tamino. She is survived by her son, Kevin (Sherry) Kissel, her daughter, Tammy (Ray) Harding, and daughter, Courtney (Kevin) Stape; one sister, Jayne Richardson, of Johnson City, Tenn., and six grandchildren, Kristen, Zachary, Brian, Holly, Kamden and Carson. Clare also leaves behind a circle of friends who had maintained more than 50 years of friendship. Friends and family will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved