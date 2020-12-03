Clare G. (Leasure) Kissel, 74, of Irwin, passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle with cancer Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Clare was the daughter of the late Eugene Leasure and Clare (Conville) Sterrett, born Oct. 4, 1946, in Wilkinsburg. Her greatest delight was her children and grandchildren. Her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God and the love of prayers of family and friends carried her through life. Most recently, she was employed by Wal Mart, in North Huntingdon. Formerly, she spent more than 30 years with Beneficial/Household/HSBC Loan Company. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her fiance, William J. McNelis; her brother, Donald P. O'Toole; and sister-in-law, Gerry Tamino. She is survived by her son, Kevin (Sherry) Kissel, her daughter, Tammy (Ray) Harding, and daughter, Courtney (Kevin) Stape; one sister, Jayne Richardson, of Johnson City, Tenn., and six grandchildren, Kristen, Zachary, Brian, Holly, Kamden and Carson. Clare also leaves behind a circle of friends who had maintained more than 50 years of friendship. Friends and family will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
