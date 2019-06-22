Services Hoffer Funeral Home 2245 Mt Pleasant Rd Norvelt , PA 15674 (724) 423-3741 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hoffer Funeral Home 2245 Mt Pleasant Rd Norvelt , PA 15674 Prayer Service 9:15 AM Hoffer Funeral Home 2245 Mt Pleasant Rd Norvelt , PA 15674 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Florian's Catholic Church Resources More Obituaries for Clare Grohal Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clare J. Grohal

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Clare J. Grohal, 91, of Norvelt, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. She was born March 17, 1928, in Everson, a daughter of the late John and Mary Pruzinsky Marhefka. Clare was the heart and soul of her family, a beloved wife and mother. She was a longtime member of St. Florian's Catholic Church in United. Clare was a 1946 graduate of Scottdale High School and worked briefly as a seamstress in an apparel factory prior to her marriage. After marriage, she dedicated her life to her husband and children, remaining always faithful, always loyal, always there for others. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by John, her loving husband of nearly 69 years, in 2015; and her daughter, Jeanne Marie, in 1997. Clare was also predeceased by her brothers, Anthony and Edward Marhefka; and her sisters, Anna Petonic, Mary Johnson, Agnes Rath and Margaret Sistek. Left to cherish her memory are her six sons, William (Philomena), of Mt. Pleasant, John A., of Greensburg, Timothy (Norreen), of Greensburg, Frederick, of Greensburg, Robert (Peggy), of Arlington, Va., and Steven (Kennette), of Derry. She is also survived by her sisters, Frances Zaffina, of Scottdale, and Bernadette (Donald) McClintock, of Ruffsdale; her grandchildren, Lucille (Mike) Urban, Eve (Jeff) Yelinek, Lucas and Alexander Grohal; and her great-grandchildren, Carter and Noah Urban and Joseph and Owen Yelinek; as well as numerous nephews, nieces and other relatives. Clare spent her life in service to others. She was invariably there to lend a helping hand or compassionate ear to others in their time of need. Clare had an indomitable spirit that belied her petite stature and demure personality. In life, she was knocked low when loved ones suffered seemingly unimaginable tragedies of illness and injury; yet, she unfailingly rose up and led them through healing and rehabilitation, and she fought to ensure that they were equitably treated. Clare was an unrelenting advocate for just treatment; when necessary, courageously challenging and prevailing against much more powerful forces who sought to dismiss her. Her defining quality was her selflessness. Until the end, her main concern was for the wellbeing of others. She was truly a gentle, caring and loving person, steadfast in her faith in God. As such, perhaps now, she is given the morning star (Rev. 2:26-28).

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, in JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, 2245 Mt. Pleasant Road, Norvelt, PA 15674. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, in St. Florian's Catholic Church, with transfer prayers at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by interment at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Latrobe.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Clare's name to St. Florian's Catholic Church, P.O. Box 187, United, PA 15689, or a . The family would like to express gratitude to Clare's friends for sharing in her life over the years. In particular, special thanks to Father John A. Sedlak for his compassionate pastoral care and to neighbors, Robert Richard and Henry Yohman, who provided tremendous help to our mother. Love is eternal! Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 22 to June 24, 2019