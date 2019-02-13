Clare Lohr Geary, 96, of Champion, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 15, 1922, in Champion, son of the late Jacob and Luzetta Lohr Geary. He attended the Indian Head Church of God and its Sunday school. Clare was a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and brother. He was a World War II Navy Veteran, Seaman First Class. He retired from Eastern Associates in the late 1970s. After his retirement, he worked at Champion Lumber for 10 years and as gardener and groundskeeper for villas near Seven Springs for 15 years. He was an avid gardener. His garden was admired by many and he was always generous in sharing his bounty. In addition to his parents, Clare was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Geraldine Miller Geary; his daughter, Kathleen Shirey; son-in-law, Robert Hart; great-grandson, Brian Richard Hart; and brothers, James, Thomas, Allan and Bernard. He is survived by his daughter, Carolee Hart, of Indian Head; his son, Thomas Geary and his wife, Jane, of Champion; five grandchildren, Robert Hart Jr. and his wife, Connie, of Champion, David Hart and his wife, Tammy, of Indian Head, Juliann Kuczynski and her husband, Kevin, of Greensburg, Kimberley Geary Lilley and her husband, Heath, of Carnegie, and Karla Shawley and her husband, Edward, of Champion; eight great-grandchildren, Ryan, Brandon and Morgan Hart, Cole, Camille and Quinn Kuczynski and Tyler and Elijah Shawley; two great-great-grandchildren, Amelia and Brennan Hart; and a sister, Edith Miller, of Normalville.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Indian Head Church of God, with Pastor Doug Nolt and Paster Ed Mikkelsen officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Nebo Cemetery with full military honors. All arrangements are under the direction of the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC.. corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Indian Head Church of God or the Pittsburgh Veterans Administration Hospital.