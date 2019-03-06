|
Clare (Mueller) Lendvai, 90, formerly of the South Hills, died peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late William Lendvai; loving mother of Ann (Rick) Semk, Father John, Mary, Jane (Rich) Dervin and Ruth Miller; grandma of Chris, Maria, Sarah, Alexa, Elizabeth, Kyle, Emily and Breanna; sister of the late Colette Giconi; and is also survived by three nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, and Friday, March 8, 2019, at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227. Funeral prayer will be at 9:45 a.m. Saturday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. in St. Sylvester Church.
If desired, family suggests contributions to Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament School, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019