Clarence B. "Pat" Lozaw Jr. passed peacefully Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Los Angeles, Calif. Born Dec. 22, 1931, in Uniontown, to Clarence and Elizabeth Lozaw, he was known to his family and friends as "Pat" and sometimes "C.B." Pat grew up in Greensburg, graduating from St. Benedict's Catholic School (Aquinas Academy), where he was an altar boy at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Pat graduated from Greensburg High School in 1949, where he placed high academically and played several sports. He went on to study at Penn State in State College, Pa., where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, played varsity football and boxed. He graduated from Penn State in 1953 with a B.B.A. in accounting. Mr. Lozaw earned his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) certification while working for Arthur Andersen and Co. in New York. He went on to work for The Timken Co., along with corporations in western Pennsylvania and Detroit. Starting in 1963, C.B. Lozaw spent more than two decades with the Hoover Co., based in North Canton, Ohio, where he rose to become treasurer. As a senior executive, he transferred to Miami in 1969 to become treasurer of Hoover America Latina and later Hoover Worldwide in New York City. He retained the treasurer title through acquisitions by Chicago Pacific and Maytag until his retirement in 1989. Later that year, Pat moved to Costa Mesa, Calif. He started several companies in the Los Angeles area, the most successful of which was PublicFax International. Pat Lozaw is survived by sisters, Elizabeth Reagan and Verene Harvey; brothers, Tom and Jerome Lozaw; Lois Kauffman Lozaw; their four children, Tristram, Cathi, Kevin and Kurt; and seven grandchildren.

Those who knew Pat Lozaw are invited to pay their respects at a memorial service in his honor at noon Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the mausoleum at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, 179 Donohue Road, Greensburg. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary