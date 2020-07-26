1/
Clarence M. Thomas
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence M. "Tank" Thomas, 82, of Blairsville (Derry Township), passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe. He was born June 26, 1938, in Latrobe, to William Thomas and Eleanor (Queer) Fetter. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Clarence retired from Westinghouse. He was a member of the BPOE No. 406, Blairsville, and Loyalhanna Lodge No. 275, Latrobe. Tank loved all kinds of sports and used to run many softball leagues in Latrobe. He is survived by children, Debra Bowser and husband, Gary, of Curwensville, Pa., Brenda Beisner, of Leonardtown, Md., Dan Bell and wife, Sharon, of Homer City, Robert Bell, of Lucerne Mines, Pa., and Patricia Kattera and husband, Ken, of Greensburg; grandchildren, KayLee Morrill and husband, Brandon, of Leechburg, Stacey Leger and husband, Chad, of McIntire, Pa., Robert Bell Jr. and wife, Kristin, of Homer City, Tim Bell, of Lucerne, Pa., and Dan Bell Jr., of Indiana, Pa.; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Kyleigh, Mason, Alaina, Cody, Jocelyn and Chase; many nieces and nephews; his first wife, Juanita Thomas; and sisters, Bonnie Goldberg, of Latrobe, and Marilyn Blew, of Latrobe. He was preceded in death by his father, William Thomas; mother, Eleanor (Queer) Fetter; wife, Mary Ann (Mikeska) Bell Thomas, in April 2020; and sister, Evelyn Urzik. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME INC., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville. Pastor Jeffrey Shock will officiate.In accordance with current state guidelines, masks are required. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana, Pa. If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Clarence's name to a charity of your choice. www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Ferguson Helm Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ferguson Helm Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Helm Funeral Home
25 West Market St
Blairsville, PA 15717
7244597611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ferguson Helm Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved