Clarence M. "Tank" Thomas, 82, of Blairsville (Derry Township), passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe. He was born June 26, 1938, in Latrobe, to William Thomas and Eleanor (Queer) Fetter. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Clarence retired from Westinghouse. He was a member of the BPOE No. 406, Blairsville, and Loyalhanna Lodge No. 275, Latrobe. Tank loved all kinds of sports and used to run many softball leagues in Latrobe. He is survived by children, Debra Bowser and husband, Gary, of Curwensville, Pa., Brenda Beisner, of Leonardtown, Md., Dan Bell and wife, Sharon, of Homer City, Robert Bell, of Lucerne Mines, Pa., and Patricia Kattera and husband, Ken, of Greensburg; grandchildren, KayLee Morrill and husband, Brandon, of Leechburg, Stacey Leger and husband, Chad, of McIntire, Pa., Robert Bell Jr. and wife, Kristin, of Homer City, Tim Bell, of Lucerne, Pa., and Dan Bell Jr., of Indiana, Pa.; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Kyleigh, Mason, Alaina, Cody, Jocelyn and Chase; many nieces and nephews; his first wife, Juanita Thomas; and sisters, Bonnie Goldberg, of Latrobe, and Marilyn Blew, of Latrobe. He was preceded in death by his father, William Thomas; mother, Eleanor (Queer) Fetter; wife, Mary Ann (Mikeska) Bell Thomas, in April 2020; and sister, Evelyn Urzik. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME INC., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville. Pastor Jeffrey Shock will officiate.In accordance with current state guidelines, masks are required. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana, Pa. If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Clarence's name to a charity of your choice
