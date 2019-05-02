Clarence Robinson "Fritz" Wolff, 86, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born Feb. 28, 1933, a son of the late Chalmers R. and Laura Wolff. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Greensburg. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a driver/salesman for Braun's Baking Company, Greensburg. He was a proud veteran and served in the Air Force. Fritz was an active member and former treasurer of Fox Hill Athletic Association of Greensburg. He enjoyed cooking and gardening and was proud of his backyard that he referred to as "Wolff Haven". He loved being around his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Stauffer Wolff, in 2008; a grandson, Michael Gerritsen; brothers, Charles, Raymond, Boyd and Harry Wolff; and sisters, Dorothy Stahl, Florence Stahl and Marie Stewart. He is survived by his daughters, Marla W. Gerritsen and Charlene R. Wolff; a son, Craig R. Wolff; his granddaughter, Lauren Gerritsen; two sisters, Evelyn Painter and Ethel Burke; also numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. A funeral service for Fritz will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park with military honors accorded by Greensburg VFW, Post 33.

For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.









Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 2 to May 3, 2019