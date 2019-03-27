Clarence "Spud" Sabol, 89, of North Versailles, died Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born in North Braddock to the late Andrew and Mary. He was the beloved husband of 67 years to Mildred G. (Balkovic) Sabol; dear father of Patti (Mike) Flister, Gregg (Ada) Sabol, Lori (Mark) Baird, Julie Sabol, Susie (Chuck) Murn and Rick (Jodi) Sabol; loving grandfather to 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; and brother of Tom (Kitty) Sabol, Bernice (Roe) Rothrauff and the late Dorothy (Jim) Ridenour. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Spud retired from Edgar Thomson Works after 42 years. He served his country in the Marine Corps. His special interests were watching his children and grandchildren participating in their various activities. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed bowling and card playing.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. THURSDAY ONLY at ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME INC., 1300 Fourth St., Braddock Hills (412-271-3430). A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, North Versailles. (Everyone please meet at church.) Entombment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park with military honors.

Family members would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful caregivers who cared for their dad. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.