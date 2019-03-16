Clarence W. "Pete" Resh, 88, of Indian Head, died Friday, March 15, 2019, in Bethlen Home, Ligonier. He was born Aug. 22, 1930, in Indian Head, a son of the late Charles W. and Elizabeth Dillon Resh. Pete was a 1949 graduate of Connellsville High School. He was the proprietor of Resh's Red and White General Store from 1960 until 1987. He was a member of King Solomon's Lodge No. 346 F and AM, the Uniontown Lodge of Perfection, Consistory Valley of Pittsburgh and the Syria Shrine. He was the former president of the Mt. Nebo Cemetery Association, member and treasurer of the Indian Creek Valley Water Authority, honorary member of the Saltlick Township Volunteer Fire Department, and he was a member of Indian Head Church of God. Pete also donated ten acres of land to build C.W. Resh Park in Saltlick Township, which is used by the community. He is survived by his wife, Maxine M. Smith Resh; his son, Chris W. Resh and his wife, Valerie M., of Indian Head; son-in-law, Steven Harman, of Bruceton Mills, W.Va.; and his granddaughter, Dr. Megan Sue Harman and her husband, Evan Ellison, of Anchorage, Alaska. Pete was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Elizabeth H. Harman; two sisters, Alberta Miller and her husband, Lester Miller, and Ethel Mae Wetzel.

Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. Douglas Nolt officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Kings Solomon's Lodge No. 346 F and AM will conduct a memorial service at 4 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to Indian Head Church of God, 691 Indian Creek Valley Road, Indian Head, PA 15446, in memory of Clarence W. 'Pete" Resh. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary