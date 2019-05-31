Clarina DiPietro, 89, of Greensburg, died in the prayerful presence of her family and the Sisters of Charity at Caritas Christi Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Jessie (DiToro) DiPietro; her infant brother, Fidele; and two brothers-in-law, Donald Dlusky and Joseph Barauskas. Following graduation from Seton Hill University in 1951, Clarina worked at the CIA in Washington, D.C. She began her second career teaching at Cathedral and retired as a master teacher and chairperson of the social studies department at Mt. Pleasant High School, where she also served as the faculty PSEA representative. After a master's degree and studies in Asian history and a sabbatical in Japan, a "teacher by nature," she integrated Eastern cultures into the social studies curriculum. In addition to the classroom, she tutored English to Italian immigrants, taught CCD and, in retirement, tutored reading at the Welty Street elementary school. Always energetic, she devoted her retirement years to her family, church and community. As a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, she was an organizer of annual bazaars, the lectors, the prayer chain and was the president of the Ladies of Charity and facilitated Protecting God's Children in churches throughout the diocese. She also served on the Diocesan Stewardship campaign. In every activity, she brought love, humor and generosity. She is survived by her sisters, Nancy Dlusky, Sister Melanie DiPietro, S.C. and Philomena Barauskas; her nephews, Dr. Donald D'lusky, Joe Barauskas and wife Erin and their son, Connor; and nieces, Anna Marie Stewart and husband, Jim and their son, Shane, Dana D'Avella and husband, Tony and their children, Gianna and Nicholas, Kara Barauskas, and Carina Muchoney and husband, Mark and their children, Mia, Jade and Mac.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Additional visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Sisters of Seton Hill, Caritas Christi, 129 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, where she resided for the last years of her life. A funeral Mass will immediately follow at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Caritas Christi. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 31 to June 1, 2019