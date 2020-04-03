|
|
Clarissa Hazel (Henry) Caldwell, 87, of Irwin, passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 2, 2020, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 15, 1932, in Strawpump. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clymer John Henry and Hazel Theresa (Ferguson) Henry. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Earl F. Caldwell. They would have celebrated their 68th anniversary on July 4. Clarissa is survived by her children, Earl M. Caldwell (Jodean), of Lady Lake, Fla., and daughter Carol C. Kretchek (Kevin), of Irwin; five grandchildren, Deana (Ed) Zawosky, of Ocala, Fla., Nancy (Chad) Mower, of Belleview, Fla., Rachel (SSG Nathaniel) Baer, of Clarksville, Tenn., John Hellmann (Stephanie), of North Huntingdon, and Chad Kretchek (Lindsay), of Las Vegas, Nev.; and nine great-grandchildren, Emery CaldwellMower (USAF Okinawa, Japan), Connor and Caleb Mower, Mickenzie Gongaware, Jakob and Klarissa Zawosky, Zachariah and Ezekiel Baer and Christopher Hellmann. She is also survived by her brother, John (Dorine) Henry, of Adamsburg. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Irwin, 724-863-1200. Memorial contributions may be made to Brush Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church, 177 Brush Creek Road, Irwin, PA 15642; or Irwin Fire Department, 518 Western Ave., Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuenralservices.com.