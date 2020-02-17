Home

Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
441 Reed Ave.
Monessen, PA 15062
(724) 684-8750
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
441 Reed Ave.
Monessen, PA 15062
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
441 Reed Ave.
Monessen, PA 15062
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:15 AM
Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
441 Reed Ave.
Monessen, PA 15062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
Monessen, PA
View Map
Clarita Billick


1929 - 2020
Clarita Billick Obituary
Clarita Billick, 90, of Monessen, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Clarita worked as a classroom assistant for Westmoreland County Intermediate Unit 7 at West Newton Elementary School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Billick, in 1987. She is survived by four children, Edward J. (Jacquelyn) Billick, of Charlotte, N.C., Timothy J. (JoAnn) Billick, of Monessen, Carol (Alan) Doman, of Bentleyville, and Mary Kay (Joseph) Orso, of Williamsport; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. (www.dalfonso-billick.com), 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. There will be a blessing at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral Mass in Epiphany of Our Lord Church, Monessen. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen. Memorials can be made to Monessen Public Library, 326 Donner Ave., Monessen, PA 15062.
