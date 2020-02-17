|
Clarita Billick, 90, of Monessen, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Clarita worked as a classroom assistant for Westmoreland County Intermediate Unit 7 at West Newton Elementary School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Billick, in 1987. She is survived by four children, Edward J. (Jacquelyn) Billick, of Charlotte, N.C., Timothy J. (JoAnn) Billick, of Monessen, Carol (Alan) Doman, of Bentleyville, and Mary Kay (Joseph) Orso, of Williamsport; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. (www.dalfonso-billick.com), 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. There will be a blessing at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral Mass in Epiphany of Our Lord Church, Monessen. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen. Memorials can be made to Monessen Public Library, 326 Donner Ave., Monessen, PA 15062.