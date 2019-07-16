Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Clark Kerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clark M. Kerr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clark M. Kerr Obituary
Clark M. Kerr, 90, of Irwin, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born in Turtle Creek, the son of the late Mary and Edwin O. Kerr. He graduated from Turtle Creek High School then served in the Air Force during the Korean War. After serving in the military, he earned a bachelor degree from Slippery Rock University and a master's degree from Indiana University. He taught at South Fork, Gateway, and spent 25 years as a guidance counselor in the Hempfield Area School District. He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Ben Lubinsky; brothers, Blaine Craig and Carl Kerr; and sister, Elva Zenk. Surviving are his wife, Mildred Patterson Kerr; two children, Dr. Clark M. Kerr Jr. (Judy), and Lori Lubinsky; five grandchildren, Nathan (Dory) Kerr, Travis Kerr, Whitney (Ryan) Driscoll, Lauren (Dan) Blaszkowski, and Taylor (Lane) Waltenbaugh; and two great-grandchildren, Maxwell Kerr and Peyton Blaszkowski.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. Everyone will gather at 11 a.m. Wednesday for a funeral service at the funeral home with the Rev. Bruce Judy officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to at http://donate.lls.org or the Pittsburgh YMCA at http://pittsburghymca.org/give. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now