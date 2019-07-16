Clark M. Kerr, 90, of Irwin, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born in Turtle Creek, the son of the late Mary and Edwin O. Kerr. He graduated from Turtle Creek High School then served in the Air Force during the Korean War. After serving in the military, he earned a bachelor degree from Slippery Rock University and a master's degree from Indiana University. He taught at South Fork, Gateway, and spent 25 years as a guidance counselor in the Hempfield Area School District. He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Ben Lubinsky; brothers, Blaine Craig and Carl Kerr; and sister, Elva Zenk. Surviving are his wife, Mildred Patterson Kerr; two children, Dr. Clark M. Kerr Jr. (Judy), and Lori Lubinsky; five grandchildren, Nathan (Dory) Kerr, Travis Kerr, Whitney (Ryan) Driscoll, Lauren (Dan) Blaszkowski, and Taylor (Lane) Waltenbaugh; and two great-grandchildren, Maxwell Kerr and Peyton Blaszkowski.

Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. Everyone will gather at 11 a.m. Wednesday for a funeral service at the funeral home with the Rev. Bruce Judy officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to at http://donate.lls.org or the Pittsburgh YMCA at http://pittsburghymca.org/give. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.