Clark R. "Ron" Fairman, 85, of Greensburg, formerly of Johnstown and Somerset, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was born April 10, 1934, in Johnstown, son of the late Clark R. and Ruth Krum Fairman. He served in the Army during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, Ron was an electrician with IBEW Local No. 5. He was an avid golfer. Ron is survived by his wife, Pat Fairman, and a daughter, Lisa A. Fairman, of Prineville, Ore. There will be no public visitation or service. Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.