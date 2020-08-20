1/1
Claudia J. Bernat
1953 - 2020
Claudia Jeanette Bernat, 67, of Tidioute, Pa., passed away in her home Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. She lived in Tidioute for the last 17 years. She was born July 24, 1953, in East Vandergrift. Claudia lived in New Kensington, for 20 years before settling in Tidioute. Claudia was a 1971 Graduate of Kiski Area Senior High School. In 2009, she graduated Manga cum Laude from the University of Pittsburgh, at Bradford, Pa. in 2009, with a bachelor of science degree in applied mathematics and secondary math education. She was employed at McDonald's for seven years, J.C. Penny's catalogue center for five years and was a substitute teacher in Warren County, Pa., school system for six and one-half years. Claudia enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, word searches, biking, hiking and spending time with her partner, Richard Paskey. She is the daughter of the late Frank Bernat and Elizabeth (Grantz) Bernat, of East Vandergrift. In addition to her parents, Claudia was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy (Bernat) Sterlitz and Teresa (Bernat) Smith; a sister-in-law, Carol Bernat; two brothers-in-law, Joseph DePanicis and John Sterlitz; a niece, Kathy Bernat; a nephew, Nicholas Angelozzi; a great-niece, Ausha Sterlitz; and great-nephews, Jeremy Shellhammer and Charlie Foust. She is survived by her loving partner of 39 years, Richard Paskey, and 10 siblings, Lillian Kovalcik (Frank), of Leechburg, Emma DePanicis, of Connellsville, Robert Bernat, of Palm Springs, Calif., James Bernat (Helen), of Apollo, Frank Bernat (Betty), of Covington, Ga., Hubert Bernat, of Anaheim, Calif., Margaret Angelozzi (Anthony), of Apollo, Benita Bodnar, of Monroeville, Paulette Whitaker (Gary), of Abilene, Texas, and William Bernat (Bonnie), of Casper, Wyo. Survivors also include several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. As Claudia has donated her body to science, there will be no wake or funeral to attend. In lieu of cards and flowers, you may contribute to The American Cancer Society. "Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there. I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry. I am not there. I did not die." Poem by Mary Elizabeth Frye.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 20, 2020.
