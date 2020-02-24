Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Claudia M. Durmis


1936 - 2020
Claudia M. Durmis Obituary
Claudia M. (Breon) Durmis, 83, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Transitions Care Center. She was born Aug. 24, 1936, in North Huntingdon and was a daughter of the late John and Helen (Kondy) Breon. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a manager at RCS Laundry in Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Durmis; sons, Scott and Daniel Hawk; daughter-in-law, Terri Hawk; and a sister, Marilyn Ramsey. Surviving are four children, Laurie Pavsek, of Hunker, Ralph Hawk, of North Huntingdon, Marjorie Veverka and her husband, Rick, of North Huntingdon, and Jack Hawk, of Hutchinson; beloved stepdaughter, Mary Ann Williams and her husband, Howard, of Westmoreland City; 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and sister, Audrey Dooley, of North Huntingdon. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
