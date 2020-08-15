Clay E. Kifer, 89, of Hempfield Township, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. He was born Dec. 22, 1930, in Hempfield Township, a son of the late George H. and Bertha I. (Buzzard) Kifer. He was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church, North Huntingdon, where he was an active member of the choir. Clay was a graduate of North Huntingdon High School, class of 1948, and was a Marines veteran that served in the Korean War. He worked for George H. Kifer & Son Water Hauling; and he was a retired second-generation caretaker and manager for more than 30 years at Brush Creek Cemetery. Throughout his life, Clay had a passion for gardening. In addition to his parents, Clay was preceded in death by his wife, Jean A.(Gongaware) Kifer; his daughter, Kimberly K. Hijek; and brothers and sisters, Sara Marie Kifer, Robert G. Kifer, Gladys I. Sakos and Flora B. Kifer. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey L. (Terri) Kifer, of Irwin; grandchildren, Rachel (Donald) Dacus, Caitlin (Travis) Fenyves, Katie Kifer, Kristen (Dylan) Hijek and Matthew Clay Kifer; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Hannah Dacus; his partner for the last eight years, Lois Hancock; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Outdoor committal service, military honors, and interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
.