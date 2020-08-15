1/1
Clay E. Kifer
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clay E. Kifer, 89, of Hempfield Township, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. He was born Dec. 22, 1930, in Hempfield Township, a son of the late George H. and Bertha I. (Buzzard) Kifer. He was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church, North Huntingdon, where he was an active member of the choir. Clay was a graduate of North Huntingdon High School, class of 1948, and was a Marines veteran that served in the Korean War. He worked for George H. Kifer & Son Water Hauling; and he was a retired second-generation caretaker and manager for more than 30 years at Brush Creek Cemetery. Throughout his life, Clay had a passion for gardening. In addition to his parents, Clay was preceded in death by his wife, Jean A.(Gongaware) Kifer; his daughter, Kimberly K. Hijek; and brothers and sisters, Sara Marie Kifer, Robert G. Kifer, Gladys I. Sakos and Flora B. Kifer. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey L. (Terri) Kifer, of Irwin; grandchildren, Rachel (Donald) Dacus, Caitlin (Travis) Fenyves, Katie Kifer, Kristen (Dylan) Hijek and Matthew Clay Kifer; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Hannah Dacus; his partner for the last eight years, Lois Hancock; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Outdoor committal service, military honors, and interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral
11:00 AM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved