1/1
Clayton E. Parson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clayton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clayton Eugene "Casey" Parson, 86, of Saltsburg (Bell Township), passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Tuesday, April 17, 1934, in Nowrytown, Pa., the son of the late Lloyd C. and Clara Mae Heasley Parson. He was an Army veteran. Before his retirement, he was a machinist at National Roll in Avonmore. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, collecting ginseng, singing and playing the guitar, dancing, training hunting dogs and making hand-crafted knives. Casey had a great sense of humor that was enjoyed by all. He especially loved the time he spent with his great-grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Dana Hess and her husband, John, of Saltsburg, and Deanne "Dee" Mengor and her husband, Frank, of Boardman, Ohio; two grandchildren, Bobby Hess and his wife, Kayla, of Smithton, and Frankie Mengor and his wife, Tiffany, of Canfield, Ohio; four great-grandchildren, Arianna and Dominic Hess, Nathan and Colton Mengor; his sister, Joyce Boggs, of Greensburg; and his brothers, David Parson, of Florida, and Jim Parson and his wife, Donna, of Florida. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Benay Joyce Zanavich Parson. At his request, all arrangements were private and entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, PA 15618. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
400 Indiana Ave
Avonmore, PA 15618
(724) 697-4544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved