Clayton Eugene "Casey" Parson, 86, of Saltsburg (Bell Township), passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Tuesday, April 17, 1934, in Nowrytown, Pa., the son of the late Lloyd C. and Clara Mae Heasley Parson. He was an Army veteran. Before his retirement, he was a machinist at National Roll in Avonmore. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, collecting ginseng, singing and playing the guitar, dancing, training hunting dogs and making hand-crafted knives. Casey had a great sense of humor that was enjoyed by all. He especially loved the time he spent with his great-grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Dana Hess and her husband, John, of Saltsburg, and Deanne "Dee" Mengor and her husband, Frank, of Boardman, Ohio; two grandchildren, Bobby Hess and his wife, Kayla, of Smithton, and Frankie Mengor and his wife, Tiffany, of Canfield, Ohio; four great-grandchildren, Arianna and Dominic Hess, Nathan and Colton Mengor; his sister, Joyce Boggs, of Greensburg; and his brothers, David Parson, of Florida, and Jim Parson and his wife, Donna, of Florida. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Benay Joyce Zanavich Parson. At his request, all arrangements were private and entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, PA 15618. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com
.