Clifford Byron Smith, 74, of Greensburg, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian. He was born Sept. 6, 1945, in York, a son of the late Clifford Smith and Miriam (Gibson) Neff. Clifford had been the owner of Pinellas Roofing Service. He was a Ham radio operator, expert class. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Jason Shaffer; and his former wife, Anita (Hamme) Gilbert. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Smith and wife, Lhee-Ann, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; two daughters, Jodie (Smith) Russell and husband, David, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Juliet (Smith) Hooks and husband, Steven, of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Rhiannon and Justin Smith, Whitley Alfred, Joshus Russell and Gabriel and Freya Hooks; seven great-grandchildren; his brother, Michael Smith and wife, Joan, of Harrisburg; four sisters, Diane (Smith) Densel (Michael), of York, Cathy Shaeffer, of York, Tina Seipple (Scott), of Red Lion, and Tabria Tabor (William), of Ocean View, Del.; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation. All services are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 5, 2019