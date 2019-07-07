Clifford C. Clem, 88, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born Sept. 17, 1930, in Hempfield Township, a son of the late William and Ethel (Shreve) Clem, and was also preceded in death by sisters, Frances Berkley, Ruth Fleming, and Henrietta Ozegovich; and a brother, Thomas Clem. Cliff was a retired supervisor for Robertshaw Controls and an Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of Manor United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of over 65 years, June M. (Feight) Clem; his children, Sherry Curran and her husband, Michael, and Allan "Skip" Clem and his wife, Patricia; his grandchildren, Jason (Heather) Taylor, Stacey (Daniel) Korber, Erin (Jonathan) Adams, and Amanda (Corey) Gallagher; 10 great-grandchildren; also numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon.

