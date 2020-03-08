Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Clifford D. Honse


1924 - 2020
Clifford D. Honse Obituary
Clifford Dale Honse, 96, a lifelong resident of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born Feb. 9, 1924, in Greensburg, the son of the late John and Ruth Honse. Dale was a Marine during World War II. He was awarded two Purple Hearts from the Battle of Okinawa. Dale was a master auto mechanic for more than 45 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Marcella Honse; and grandson, Michael Paul Honse. Surviving are his sons, David M. Honse, Mark C. Honse and Dana J. "D.J." Honse (companion, Angie Smay); grandchildren, Michelle E. Pate, Marshall A. Honse and Marielle F. Honse; and great-grandson, Ryan Michael Pate. Honoring Dale's wishes, services were held privately. Interment was in Shirey Cemetery. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
