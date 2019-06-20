Clifford F. Riffle, 92, of Ligonier, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born July 24, 1926, in Fairfield Township and was a son of the late Thomas C. and Dillie R. Wiemer Riffle. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Margaret J. Weaver Riffle, and 10 brothers and sisters. Clifford was the last member of his immediate family. He was a lifelong member of Waterford United Methodist Church. Prior to retirement, he owned and operated Riffle Plumbing and Heating. Clifford served with the 103rd Infantry Division in Europe during World War II, attaining the rank of technical sergeant. He also was a hunter education instructor for 56 years with the Pennsylvania Game Commission as well as a retired deputy game protector. He was a member and former president of the Ligonier Township Sportsman Club, a member of the Westmoreland County Sportsman League Hall of Fame, former president of the County Sportsman League, and a member of the Ligonier VFW No. 734 and the Ligonier American Legion No. 267. Clifford is survived by a daughter, Roxann Lawson, of Ligonier; two sons, Gary Riffle, of Ligonier, and Philip C. (Ilene) Riffle, of Arizona; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard will conduct services at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by the Ligonier Masonic Lodge No. 331 service at 7:30. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Waterford United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bruce Keen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waterford United Methodist Church, 352 Firehall Road, Ligonier, PA 15658. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 20 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary