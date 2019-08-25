Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ
110 Walton Tea Room Road
Greensburg, PA
1962 - 2019
Clifford "CG" G. Noel Jr., 56, of South Greensburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Presbyterian Hospital of Pittsburgh. He was born Nov. 22, 1962, in Alexandria, Va. Clifford was a very creative and talented man who was taken too soon. He was preceded in death by father, Clifford G. Noel Sr.; and brother, John N. Noel. Clifford will be lovingly remembered by his mother, June L. Noel (Foreman); daughter, Allyssa R. Noel and her children, Abram J. Noel and Clara M. Noel; daughter, Cierra L. White (Noel) and her husband, Michael E. White; brothers, Sean P. Noel and Charles S. Noel; and sister, Mary R. Mesich (Noel) and her husband, Frank A. Mesich. Clifford was adored by his grandchildren, along with many extended family members and friends.
Per his request, there will be no viewing, but a memorial service is to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ, located at 110 Walton Tea Room Road, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 25, 2019
