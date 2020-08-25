1/
Clifford L. Anderson
Clifford L. Anderson, 83, of Penn Hills, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. He was a son of the late Clifford and Rose (Watson) Anderson; husband of the late Eleanor Anderson; father of Cliff (Julia) Anderson, Jim (Jenni) Anderson and Julie (Clay) Zahrobsky; grandfather of Brenna, T.J., Nikki and Jake Anderson, Max Zahrobsky, and Amy Zahrobsky (fiance Brett White); and brother of Mary Lou Anderson and Dennis (Karen) Anderson. Cliff coached with Penn Hills Youth Football and Little League Baseball in Penn Hills for many years. Throughout his career as an engineer, he was fortunate to travel the world. Friends and relatives will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Masks and social distancing required; no more than 25 people in the funeral home at a time. Services and interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will be private for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
Funeral services provided by
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
