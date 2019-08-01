|
|
Clifford Lee Bressler, 81, of North Irwin, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his home. He was born May 10, 1938, in Wilkins Township, a son of the late George Luther and Zelma Mae (Benshoff) Bressler. Prior to his retirement, he was a driver for Pepsi. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Irwin; he worked with the Methodist men on work day each week and was a member of the Men's Dart Ball League. Clifford also helped in the kitchen at the AARP Chapter 3221 meetings each month. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Paul Bressler. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Doris Jane (Sadler) Bressler; a son, Terry Bressler and his wife, Kim, of North Huntingdon; three grandchildren, Caitlyn (Justin) Skrabec, Tyler Bressler and Mackenna Bressler and her fiance Austin Tatarek; one great-granddaughter, Emerson Skrabec; brother, George David Bressler; sister, Shirley Marlone Bressler; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel.
The family would like to thank their devoted friends and caregivers Marianne, Carol and Irene; a heartfelt thank you to Heartland Hospice, Pastor Steve, nurse Laurie Hako and nurse's aide Melanie Sanner. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 750 Holiday Drive, Suite 110 No. 9, Pittsburgh, PA 15220; or , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019