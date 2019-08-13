|
Clifford N. Howard, 92, of Greensburg, formerly of Jeannette, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at his home, at Redstone Highlands. He was born Oct. 7, 1926, in Jeannette, a son of the late Norman L. Howard and Hazel Garver Howard. Clifford graduated from Jeannette High School in 1944. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1945 and was a World War II veteran. Prior to retirement, he was co-owner and vice president of Howard Gasoline and Oil Company, of Harrison City. He was a member and ruling elder of First Presbyterian Church, of Jeannette, and later belonged to First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. He was a Mason and belonged to Jeannette Lodge No. 750 Free and Accepted Masons and a member of Jeannette Rotary Club, where he received the Paul Harris Award. Clifford also was a member and treasurer of Ducks Unlimited, Forbes Trail Chapter and he was on the board of the Loyalhanna Watershed Association. He liked to hunt and fish and enjoyed woodworking and making stained glass. With his woodworking skills, he made name signs for his family and friends. He also made pizzelles and gave them to his neighbors at Redstone Highlands. Clifford was a philanthropist and gave to many charities and he was always there to help many people in business and everyday life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Grace Ellen Jepsen Howard; his brother, Eugene Howard; sister, Shirley Howard; and great-granddaughter, Riley Howard. Clifford is survived by his son, Thomas C. Howard (Michelle); and his daughter, Sharon L. Johnson (Ralph); his grandchildren, Andrew Howard (Alisha), Nicole Howard Gagan (Josh), Melissa Johnson Woodward (Max) and Juliann Johnson; and his great-grandson, Ryan Howard.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Clifford's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Niki Atkinson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Loyalhanna Watershed Association, 6 Old Lincoln Highway West, Ligonier, PA 15658. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019