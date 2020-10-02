Clifford P. Shirey, 79, of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, with his loving wife, Helen, and daughter, Kim, at his bedside. The son of the late Omar and Margaret (Hanko) Shirey, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Omar William Shirey, James Shirey, Donald Shirey and Russell Shirey; two sisters, Lucille Bryant and Helen Kokoska; and his beloved pets, Daisy, Bailey and Spencer. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Helen (Kuba) Shirey; two daughters, Kimberly McLeod, of Jeannette, and Summer (Boyd) Chastant, of Los Angeles, Calif.; brother, Raymond (Peggy) Shirey, of Woodbury, N.J.; grandchildren, Jessica (Christian) McLeod, Tabor and Maggie McLeod; and great-grandson, Carver McLeod. Born in New Stanton, Clifford resided in Youngwood for most of his life before settling in Jeannette after retiring as a machinist from DME Corp. He was a great lover of animals and loved to build and create in his home workshop. His family is grateful for the friendship and support of his devoted caretakers, Donna and Angel Dennison. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A memorial service will be held following the visitation at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
.