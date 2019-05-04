Clinton B. Hilland Sr., 91, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 22, 1927, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Charles and Hazel Gunter Hilland. Mr. Hilland was employed at ABB as a machinist. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard and was a lifetime member of the Mt. Pleasant VFW. He is survived by his wife, Cora Lowther Hilland; three children, Clinton Hilland Jr. and his wife, Roberta, of Mt. Pleasant, Trudy Hilland, of Mt. Pleasant, and Vineta Perry and her husband, Raymond, of Rector; eight grandchildren, Clinton Hilland III and his wife, Tammy, Lora Phillabaum and her husband, Shawn, Dana Teeters, Cary Teeters, Carla Teeters, Rebecca Perry, Steven Perry and his wife, Courtney, and Samantha Pechart and her husband, Jesse; 10 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Lois Cannon, of Scottdale, Noni Moran, of Gettysburg, and William Hilland, of Mt. Pleasant. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Charles E. Hilland; brothers, Charles and Merle Hilland; and a sister, Eldora Glowacki.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. Additional viewing will take place from 10 until 11 a.m., Monday, the hour of services with the Rev. Keith Solomon officiating, in the Fairview Church of God. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Mt. Pleasant VFW and American Legion Honor Guard.

