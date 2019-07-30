|
|
Clinton James Gandy, 78, of Greensburg, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family. "Shorty," as he was lovingly known to his family, was born Dec. 13, 1940, in Georgiana, Ala., a son of the late Early and Exie Lee (Carter) Gandy. Clinton was a faithful member for 53 years of First Antioch Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee and usher. He retired from ExxonMobil after 30 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Glass City No. 42, Prince Hall Lodge, Jeanette. Clinton had an immense love for family. Although not able to attend each year, he took much joy and pride in preparing to travel to see his loved ones at the family reunion. It was a time of celebration and love. You could rest assured that he always had a Gandy Good Time! He also enjoyed listening to music and a good game of pool. You could inevitably find a gathering of folks in the basement laughing and joking about who was going to knock in the eight-ball first. In addition to his parents, Clinton was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Pearl (Russell) Gandy; a grandson, Jaylen Gandy-Jones; sisters, Josephine Fluker and Anna Bell Mixon; brothers, Albert, Richard, Earvie, Wilson and Clifford Gandy; also, other siblings who died due to childhood illnesses. He is survived by four children, Adrian Gandy, of Lima, Ohio, Karen Gandy, of Greensburg, Cheryl Gandy, of Pittsburgh, and Tara Gandy and a special son, Jaison Stevens, both of Greensburg; 15 grandchildren; 12 greatgrandchildren; two brothers, Roshelle (Betty) Gandy, of Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Robert (Virtira) Gandy, of Georgiana, Ala.; three sisters, Lola Mae Herbert, of Georgiana, Ala., Deola Herbert, of Pittsburgh, and Brenda Ann Owens, of Georgiana, Ala.; a brother-in-law, Rev. Earl (Minister Glenda) Russell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Clinton from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at First Antioch Baptist Church, 726 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Barbara Felton officiating. Interment will immediately follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
Clinton's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 30, 2019