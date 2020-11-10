Clyde Alvy Lisbon, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He was born Sept. 19, 1948, in Latrobe. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Jobes Lisbon; father, Clyde S. "Bud" Lisbon; sister-in-law, Stephanie Duff Lisbon; and brother-in-law, Wiles "Bud" Shawley. He is survived by his sister, Bonita "Bonnie" Lisbon Shawley, of Latrobe; his twin, brother Charles and Carolyn Lisbon, of Washington state; brother, Robin and Linda Lisbon, of Latrobe; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nephew, all of whom cared for Uncle Alvy. He is also survived by his companion, Roger Perrine, of Greensburg. May he rest in peace. There will be no visitation. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown, Pa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store