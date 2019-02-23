Home

Clyde D. Robinson


1930 - 2019
Clyde D. Robinson Obituary
Clyde D. Robinson, 88, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. He was born in Trafford, to David and Anna Kowash Robinson. Clyde was a resident of Murrysville since 1957. He was preceded in death by his wife, Angeline "Cookie" Marcon Robinson; his parents; and his brother, David Robinson. He is survived by his children, Valerie and John; grandson, Jonathan; brother, Dennis (Dolores) Robinson; his fur buddy, Bubba; and numerous nieces and nephews. Clyde was a pattern maker by trade and co-owner of Robinson Pattern Co. in Oakmont. Clyde enjoyed woodworking, relaxing at the lake, years of hunting memories and his Westmoreland Glass. He will be missed by his family and friends and we are happy that he passed on his terms.
As per Clyde's wishes, there will be no viewing, and the funeral will be private.
If desired, donations can be made to a local humane society or animal rescue group. Rest in peace, Clyde. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 23, 2019
