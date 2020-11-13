Clyde Lenhart, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Born Sept. 5, 1935, in Cook Township, he was the son of the late Earnest and Margaret (Hauger) Lenhart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Carol Jean; son, James; brother, Raymond; and a sister, Dorothy Kiser. Clyde is survived by his wife, Sally (Geesey) Lenhart; son, Paul; and two sisters, Ida Louise Brehun and Ruth Struble. Prior to retirement, Clyde worked for Kennametal, Latrobe, and also worked on his farm all his life. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, at which time his funeral service will begin with the Rev. Marvin Watson.



